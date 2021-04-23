Kayode Israel
Insane, persistent killing must stop, Buhari warns Zamfara bandits - New Telegraph
...urges military to take battle to criminals President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned bandits operating in Zamfara State to stop insane and persistent killing of people in the state. The President urged the security agencies to take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts in order to stop...
www.newtelegraphng.com