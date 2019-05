Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has called for President Muhammadu Buhari and other public office holders to be barred from foreign trips until the insecurity in the country is resolved. Falana made the call with President Buhari on a 10-day ‘private visit’ to the UK. While presenting a paperRead more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WsFn1G --Get More Nigeria Political News