At least 16 people were killed in reported violent attacks across Nigeria last week. The victims include Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Yoruba group, Afenifere. No fewer that six persons were also reported kidnapped. Last week’s reported 16 deaths marks a significant …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Se5S9D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Se5S9D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]