JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Insecurity: 16 people killed, seven kidnapped across Nigeria last week – Premium Times

#1
At least 16 people were reported killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week. At least seven others were also kidnapped.

The figures were higher than those of the previous week when 12 people were reported killed and four others kidnapped. However, the casualties from the …

insec.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2z3PijY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top