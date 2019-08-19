At least 16 people were reported killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week. At least seven others were also kidnapped.
The figures were higher than those of the previous week when 12 people were reported killed and four others kidnapped. However, the casualties from the …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2z3PijY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The figures were higher than those of the previous week when 12 people were reported killed and four others kidnapped. However, the casualties from the …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2z3PijY
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]