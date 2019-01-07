In less than forty days, Africa’s most populous democratic nation, Nigeria, will be heading to the polls to elect new political leaders who will oversee the affairs of about 200 million people for the next four years.
The general elections will hold in 119,999 polling units across …
Read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2RdFoaT
Get More Nigeria Political News
The general elections will hold in 119,999 polling units across …
Read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2RdFoaT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]