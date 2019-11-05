At least 245 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in January 2020, according to various newspaper reports and available records.
According to the Expat Insider Survey of 2019 by InterNations, Nigeria is the third most dangerous country in the world due to widespread corruption and insecurity.
While the Presidency disagrees with such reports that criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of security, members of the National Assembly have lamented the security situation in Nigeria.
