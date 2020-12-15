Metro Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out - New Telegraph

Youths from across the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday rose from a two-day meeting in Kaduna under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACOM) with a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the region, has failed in taming the...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Politics Insecurity: Buhari briefs Reps next week – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
271
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro ASUU to FG: We’re tired of failed promises – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
344
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Insecurity: Resign Now, You’re Worse Than Jonathan – Northern Youths Caution Buhari – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
2K
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
K
Metro Insecurity: Saraki rolls out recommendations to Buhari after kidnap of 12 Police officers – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
324
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Oghara, Sapele residents cry out as Warri-Benin highway collapses – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
308
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top