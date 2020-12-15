Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out - New Telegraph
Youths from across the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday rose from a two-day meeting in Kaduna under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACOM) with a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the region, has failed in taming the...
www.newtelegraphng.com