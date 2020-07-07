Insecurity: Nigerians Deserve The Best, Not Your Best – A Reply To President Buhari By Festus Ogun | Sahara Reporters
The days ahead are perilous. Nigerians are tired of excuses and empty promises. President Buhari needs to be told that his ‘best’ is nothing close to the very best. He must show leadership at this juncture. The innocent blood flooding our country should not be allowed to turn a river. Service...
saharareporters.com
