Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Insecurity: Nigerians have lost faith in FG - Northern Elders Forum - New Telegraph
…says states should secure themselves The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says in spite of assurances from the Federal Government that it will end banditry and kidnapping, the lives of Nigerians are becoming more endangered by the day. The forum was reacting to the recent cases of kidnapping...
www.newtelegraphng.com