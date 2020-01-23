Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disclosed that retired generals would be placed in charge of the proposed Southeast regional security outfit.
Iwuanyanwu said that former warlords and retired security officers may oversee the security operation....
