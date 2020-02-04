One of the leading telecommunications services providers in the country, Airtel Nigeria, has recounted its losses to the insurgency in the North-East region. According to the telco, 282 of its base stations in the region have been bombed, resulting in huge revenue loss and poor quality of telecoms service in the region.....
