Insecurity: We’re tired of excuses from service chiefs, N-East elders lament - Vanguard News
By Joseph Erunke Elders from the North East have expressed worries over the worsening security situation in the country, saying excuses by service chiefs are no longer tenable. The elders, who expressed their concerns in a statement yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter...
www.vanguardngr.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!