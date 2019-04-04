Faye Mooney, a Briton, was one of the two persons shot dead at Kajuru Castle in Kaduna state on Friday morning.
Suspected bandits had attacked the holiday resort but two mobile policemen guarding the facility were said to have prevented them from gaining access to the facility.
A source told TheCable that Mooney, a member of staff of Mercy Corps Nigeria, a humanitarian agency, visited Kajuru Castle alongside Mathew Oguche, her colleague who is a Nigerian.
