BENIN CITY, Nigeria — Jude Ikuenobe sensed the car following him before he saw it. Heart pounding, he turned around. Under the Libyan desert sun, the highway stretching behind him was so hot it shimmered in the distance.
Nobody’s there, he tried to reassure himself for the tenth …
Read more via BuzzFeed News – https://ift.tt/2Saez3K
Get more World News
Nobody’s there, he tried to reassure himself for the tenth …
Read more via BuzzFeed News – https://ift.tt/2Saez3K
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]