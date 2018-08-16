Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines on Friday after the rappers got into an explosive fight during the Harper's Bazaar Icon Party in New York.
Videos captured by E! News and fellow guests showed the two stars getting into a scuffle near the end of the Fashion Week....
via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2CGGJ34
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Videos captured by E! News and fellow guests showed the two stars getting into a scuffle near the end of the Fashion Week....
via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2CGGJ34
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]