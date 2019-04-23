World Inside the Weird, and Booming, Industry of Online Influence – Wired

#1
In the past 10 years, “sponcon,” the business of getting paid to promote a company via your social media, has spread pandemic-like.

Sponsored content may be obnoxious (and even morally questionable at times), but it’s plenty legal—as long as influencers cop to the fact that they’re being paid. The …



Read more via Wired – http://bit.ly/2Gw4l9h

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top