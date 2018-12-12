Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly trialing a new type of account for content creators with large audiences on its platform, according to Hollywood Reporter. The new account – currently being tested by a small group of users – grants access to insights about follows and unfollows, as well as the ability to filter....
