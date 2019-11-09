Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced Friday that the photo-sharing platform would start hiding “like” counts on some U.S. users’ posts starting next week, Wired reports.
Under the switch, the affected U.S. users will be able to see the amount of “likes” their own posts get, …
Read more via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/36NJlHC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Under the switch, the affected U.S. users will be able to see the amount of “likes” their own posts get, …
Read more via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/36NJlHC
Get More Nigeria Metro News