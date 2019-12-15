President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian youths to prioritise staying in the country and salvage their motherland.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari made this known on Saturday, December 14, at the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife.....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2LVyXod
Get More Nigeria Political News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari made this known on Saturday, December 14, at the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife.....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2LVyXod
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 36.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]