Chelsea have suffered their second successive pre-season defeat as Inter Milan ran out 2-1 winners in their International Champions Cup fixture in Singapore. Efforts from Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic proved decisive for Inter, but the game will be remembered for an own goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia, who netted an own goal from 45 yards. Antonio Conte handed a first Chelsea start to Alvaro Morata and he was soon in the thick of the action when nearly latching onto a long ball, but Inter also started brightly with Thibaut Courtois and Gary Cahill having to get in the way to prevent the Italian outfit from going ahead.