Submit Post Advertise

Sports Inter Milan Beat Chelsea 2-1 in Second Successive Defeat

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jul 29, 2017 at 4:06 PM. Views count: 115

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Chelsea have suffered their second successive pre-season defeat as Inter Milan ran out 2-1 winners in their International Champions Cup fixture in Singapore.

    inter chelsea.jpg

    Efforts from Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic proved decisive for Inter, but the game will be remembered for an own goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia, who netted an own goal from 45 yards.

    Antonio Conte handed a first Chelsea start to Alvaro Morata and he was soon in the thick of the action when nearly latching onto a long ball, but Inter also started brightly with Thibaut Courtois and Gary Cahill having to get in the way to prevent the Italian outfit from going ahead.
     
    kemi, Jul 29, 2017 at 4:06 PM
    #1



    Comments