Business International auditors to probe NDDC’s N2t debt – The Guardian Nigeria News

International or external auditing firms are to be engaged to determine the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) total indebtedness estimated at about N2t.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said the commission must curtail its procurement activities, …

