International Breweries Plc has appointed Richard Rivett-Carnac as a Non-Executive Director. Rivett-Carnac replaces Phillip Redman who recently resigned his appointment as a Non-Executive Director of the company.
Rivett-Carnac's appointment was disclosed by International Breweries in a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
