The International Criminal Court, through the Office of the Prosecutor, has slammed the Nigerian Government for failing to prosecute security forces and Boko Haram terrorists for crimes against humanity.
The ICC expressed its disappointment in its latest report showing findings of …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MZ1M3J
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The ICC expressed its disappointment in its latest report showing findings of …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MZ1M3J
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]