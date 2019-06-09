International Scholarship, Study In UK–Nottingham Trent University – Apply - Naijabizcom

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to appy for the Nottingham International Full-Fee Scholarship Program which is provided to International students who are seeking scholarship opportunities at the Institution.

This scholarship program is accessible for the high potential applicants from worldwide and having the aim to …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2Zn6Oen

