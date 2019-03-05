International students will be given visa extensions of up to a year to look for work in the UK as part of a package of government measures to boost numbers of overseas students after Brexit.
The move represents a break with current policy, where students are allowed to stay for just four months after graduation.
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2019/mar/16/visa-extension-overseas-students-uk-brexit
