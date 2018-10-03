Introducing Africa's First Investment Platform for Savings. (100% SAFE) RISK FREE



Launching 4th October 2018



Smart-trade invest is a multi investment trade system, A registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC with RC number 2007334 (LUCKY .O. JACOB SMART TRADE LTD). Pride itself as a top investment company with an A+ physical portfolio. Our target market spreads across Nigeria and is fast extending as an experienced and top company which focuses mainly in production, export, import, crowdfunding, crytocurrency, and gold trading. Funds invested by our client are used in Trading.

We are a group of skilled professional having a high level of knowledge in the stock market and financial trade.

Smart-invest gives its client the opportunity to invest in trade units from the company and earn daily interest of 1% from the company for 30days or more with 30% Monthly Interest In addition, the platform provides a UI dashboard to track diverse investment portfolios, provide a convenient way for retail investors to save money while earning attractive interest rates and allow retail investors to help fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria while earning an income.









*PACKAGE PORTFOLIO:*



SMART STANDERD (min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 30 DAYS (30%)

SMART CLASSIC (min N100, 000 – 1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 60 DAYS (60%)

SMART BRONZE (Min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 90 DAYS (90%)

SMART DIAMOND (Min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 120 DAYS 120%)

SMART SPECIAL (Min 500,000-5Million Max) (5%) N5000 returns daily for 30days (150%)



*REFERRAL COMPENSATION BONUS*



3% Referral Bonus you earn on each registered Downline.

​ Smart-trade invest is a multi investment trade system, A registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC with RC number 2007334 (). Pride itself as a top investment company with an A+ physical portfolio. Our target market spreads across Nigeria and is fast extending as an experienced and top company which focuses mainly in production, export, import, crowdfunding, crytocurrency, and gold trading. Funds invested by our client are used in Trading.We are a group of skilled professional having a high level of knowledge in the stock market and financial trade.Smart-invest gives its client the opportunity to invest in trade units from the company and earn daily interest of 1% from the company for 30days or more with 30% Monthly Interest In addition, the platform provides a UI dashboard to track diverse investment portfolios, provide a convenient way for retail investors to save money while earning attractive interest rates and allow retail investors to help fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria while earning an income.3% Referral Bonus you earn on each registered Downline.

INVESTING IN SMART TRADER INVEST IN 4 EASY STEPS



Step 1

Click `Register’ and enter your personal details.​

Step 2

After Registration check your mail box for verification link to verify your user account. Click on the link to activate your account.​

Step 3

KYC verification upload a picture of a valid id card to verify your account. National id, voter’s card or drivers license.​

Step 4

Invest in any Smart packages you like and, boom! Your investment is Active.

It’s that simple!​

Step 4

Log into your account and fund your wallet using a debit card from any bank, bank deposit or online/mobile transfer.​





Smart-trade invest Features

Check out all you can do with Smart-invest.



Secure

It is secure and risk free, fast and convenient way for the average man to access investment products otherwise reserved for the elite.





​

Time Saver

It’s easy, no additional charges, it saves you time instead of chasing your account officer or waiting in the bank

​

Easy withdrawal

Supply your bank details, enter amount to withdraw, confirm transaction to withdraw your money

​

Excellent support

Our support team is ready to answer your questions, 24/7

​

Purely Unique

It provides access to an array of Smart investments plans to enable the investor match their investment maturities to their need.

​

Easy Access

It doesn’t matter who you bank with, you can access our offerings.​





Why Smart-trade invest? ​

Commercial Banks

Smart Invest

​

NOTE! YOU CAN END YOUR INVESTMENT PLAN AT ANY TIME ANY DAY. YOU HAVE FULL CONTROL OVER YOUR INVESTMENT.

Enjoy the benefits right away



UP TO 5 INVESTMENT PLANS

Need to make a 1 month investment for your monthly bills? Or maybe you are seeking a 3-month plan for your rent. With smart-trade invest, you can create a diverse portfolio for your different short and long term plans.



NO FEES OR HIDDEN CHARGES

We understand that card maintenance, management fees and general charges can be stressful. That’s why we charge zero fees, compared to competitors. You can view all your current and potential earnings on our platform, as well as legal requirements like withholding tax. What you see is what you get.



ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT TERMS

With annual interest rates of up to 30%, you will find that it’s comfortably above the inflation rate. This means that you will only ever earn money and not lose it. Single investments can range from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million.



EASY WITHDRAWALS

You can withdraw your funds anytime before your maturity date. Simply choose which investment you want to liquidate and the funds will be sent to your account. You can withdraw your earnings and investment capital at any time you have full control over your investment.







INVESTMENT INFORMATION



ACCOUNT SETUP REQUIREMENT

​ Need to make a 1 month investment for your monthly bills? Or maybe you are seeking a 3-month plan for your rent. With smart-trade invest, you can create a diverse portfolio for your different short and long term plans.We understand that card maintenance, management fees and general charges can be stressful. That’s why we charge zero fees, compared to competitors. You can view all your current and potential earnings on our platform, as well as legal requirements like withholding tax. What you see is what you get.With annual interest rates of up to, you will find that it’s comfortably above the inflation rate. This means that you will only ever earn money and not lose it. Single investments can range fromtoYou can withdraw your funds anytime before your maturity date. Simply choose which investment you want to liquidate and the funds will be sent to your account. You can withdraw your earnings and investment capital at any time you have full control over your investment.

4 – 6%Charges applySecureSMS charges, Account MaintenanceN102, 000 For 30 days30%No chargesHighly SecureZero FeesN130,000For 30 daysA valid means of identification e.g. Drivers license, National identity card, Voters card or International passport.