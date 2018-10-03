Introducing Africa's First Investment Platform for Savings. (100% SAFE) RISK FREE

Introducing Africa's First Investment Platform for Savings. (100% SAFE) RISK FREEINVESTING IN SMART TRADER INVEST IN 4 EASY STEPS
Launching 4th October 2018
Smart-trade invest is a multi investment trade system, A registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC with RC number 2007334 (LUCKY .O. JACOB SMART TRADE LTD). Pride itself as a top investment company with an A+ physical portfolio. Our target market spreads across Nigeria and is fast extending as an experienced and top company which focuses mainly in production, export, import, crowdfunding, crytocurrency, and gold trading. Funds invested by our client are used in Trading.
We are a group of skilled professional having a high level of knowledge in the stock market and financial trade.
Smart-invest gives its client the opportunity to invest in trade units from the company and earn daily interest of 1% from the company for 30days or more with 30% Monthly Interest In addition, the platform provides a UI dashboard to track diverse investment portfolios, provide a convenient way for retail investors to save money while earning attractive interest rates and allow retail investors to help fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria while earning an income.
*PACKAGE PORTFOLIO:*
SMART STANDERD (min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 30 DAYS (30%)
SMART CLASSIC (min N100, 000 – 1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 60 DAYS (60%)
SMART BRONZE (Min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 90 DAYS (90%)
SMART DIAMOND (Min N100, 000 – max N1m) (1%) N1000 returns daily for 120 DAYS 120%)
SMART SPECIAL (Min 500,000-5Million Max) (5%) N5000 returns daily for 30days (150%)
*REFERRAL COMPENSATION BONUS*
3% Referral Bonus you earn on each registered Downline.
Step 1
Click `Register’ and enter your personal details.
Step 2
After Registration check your mail box for verification link to verify your user account. Click on the link to activate your account.
Step 3
KYC verification upload a picture of a valid id card to verify your account. National id, voter’s card or drivers license.
Step 4
Invest in any Smart packages you like and, boom! Your investment is Active.
It’s that simple!
Step 4
Log into your account and fund your wallet using a debit card from any bank, bank deposit or online/mobile transfer.
Smart-trade invest Features
Check out all you can do with Smart-invest.
Secure
It is secure and risk free, fast and convenient way for the average man to access investment products otherwise reserved for the elite.
Time Saver
It’s easy, no additional charges, it saves you time instead of chasing your account officer or waiting in the bank
Easy withdrawal
Supply your bank details, enter amount to withdraw, confirm transaction to withdraw your money
Excellent support
Our support team is ready to answer your questions, 24/7
Purely Unique
It provides access to an array of Smart investments plans to enable the investor match their investment maturities to their need.
Easy Access
It doesn’t matter who you bank with, you can access our offerings.
Commercial Banks
Why Smart-trade invest?
4 – 6%
Charges apply
Secure
SMS charges, Account Maintenance
N102, 000 For 30 days
Smart Invest
30%
No charges
Highly Secure
Zero Fees
N130,000
For 30 days
NOTE! YOU CAN END YOUR INVESTMENT PLAN AT ANY TIME ANY DAY. YOU HAVE FULL CONTROL OVER YOUR INVESTMENT.
Enjoy the benefits right awayA valid means of identification e.g. Drivers license, National identity card, Voters card or International passport.
UP TO 5 INVESTMENT PLANS
Need to make a 1 month investment for your monthly bills? Or maybe you are seeking a 3-month plan for your rent. With smart-trade invest, you can create a diverse portfolio for your different short and long term plans.
NO FEES OR HIDDEN CHARGES
We understand that card maintenance, management fees and general charges can be stressful. That’s why we charge zero fees, compared to competitors. You can view all your current and potential earnings on our platform, as well as legal requirements like withholding tax. What you see is what you get.
ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT TERMS
With annual interest rates of up to 30%, you will find that it’s comfortably above the inflation rate. This means that you will only ever earn money and not lose it. Single investments can range from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million.
EASY WITHDRAWALS
You can withdraw your funds anytime before your maturity date. Simply choose which investment you want to liquidate and the funds will be sent to your account. You can withdraw your earnings and investment capital at any time you have full control over your investment.
INVESTMENT INFORMATION
ACCOUNT SETUP REQUIREMENT
How do I send my documents?
Just take a picture of your ID card with your smart phone and upload
How will you verify my address?
Your registered name must match with what is on the documents you uploaded
Do you need to be a First bank account holder to invest?
No, you don’t. You can transfer funds to your wallet from any account in Nigeria
How Do I Fund My Account?
You can either fund your account with your debit card or internet transfer you can also make a direct deposit at any first bank
You can also top up your account directly from your mobile banking platform.
How do I invest?
Select from the list of available securities, enter amount to invest and confirm transaction. Kindly note that the minimum you can invest is ₦100,000
Will the interest be credited immediately I purchase the smart-invest?
Interest accrues daily and the investment amount and interest is credited to your account daily
Can I make third party transfers?
No, you can only send money to an account linked to your BVN
Withdrawal
How do I withdraw money?
Supply your bank details enter amount to withdraw, supply the secret answer to your secret question when required and confirm transaction. (The minimum you can withdraw is 1000 Naira)
Your profile and KYC must be updated before you can make withdrawal.
OTHER FUTURES COMING SOON BEFORE THE END OF 2018…..
NOVEMBER 18TH 2018
LAUNCHING OF SMART-TRADEINVEST MOBILE APP
DECEMBER 12 2018
ADDING QUICKTELLER FOR PAY BILLS
END OF YEAR BONUS GIVE AWAY
JANUARY 24TH 2019
ADDING BITCOIN PAYMENT OPTION
FEBRUARY 4TH
OPENING OUR FIRST HEAD OFFICE
www.smart-tradeinvest.com.
Register now and verify your account before launching DAY and enjoy existing bounces
Contact US At: [email protected] or [email protected]
Facebook page: http://facebook.com/smarttradeinvest
Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/FdyCQxE4RVfAvbneilZRVg
Phone number: +2348106273800
OR CHAT WITH US LIVE VIA WHATSAPP GROUP LINK https://chat.whatsapp.com/6IHM7zL1J7r7VlVGMWJL44
