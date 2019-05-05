Politics INVESTIGATION: How Buhari administration awarded Ogoni cleanup contracts to unqualified firms – Premium Times Nigeria

In what seems like a parody of the clean-up of the heavily polluted Ogoni land, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation has revealed that almost all of the 16 companies awarded contracts for the first phase of the exercise by the Buhari administration have no experience whatsoever in the …



