The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has revealed that total investments in the Nigeria telecom industry stood at $70 billion in 2018.
He made this known at the opening ceremony of the 7th Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2019 …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2XsYbl5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
He made this known at the opening ceremony of the 7th Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2019 …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2XsYbl5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]