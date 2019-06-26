advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Business Investment In Nigeria’s Telecom Industry Hits $70bn – Leadership Newspaper

The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has revealed that total investments in the Nigeria telecom industry stood at $70 billion in 2018.

He made this known at the opening ceremony of the 7th Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2019 …

