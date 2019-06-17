PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client, Afreximbank is recruiting to fill the position of: Investment Manager.
The position is located in Cairo / Mauritius. Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in....
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2L0hWKd
Get more Latest Jobs
The position is located in Cairo / Mauritius. Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in....
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2L0hWKd
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[0]