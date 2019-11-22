Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of N280.5 million warehoused in the bank accounts of two firms linked to Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, to the Federal Government.
The 31-year-old Okeke is currently standing trial in the United …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rc85Jo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 31-year-old Okeke is currently standing trial in the United …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rc85Jo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]