Business IOCs are owing Nigeria $20bn, and FG wants them to pay now

Major international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria owe a collective tax arrears of about $20 billion, money the Government is now demanding that they pay.

Earlier this year, letters were sent to the defaulting companies by the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission, NNPC, seeking the immediate payment of royalties …



