1. Augmented Reality

New augmented reality apps have been added that experts predicts could be a game changer when it comes to using your smartphone. While you might be getting the best possible augmented reality experience from the new iPhones, the apps will still work on older devices.





2. File Management

Apple is moving all your files into one organized stack. The new Files app in iOS 11 lets you integrate third party apps, so you can have a single dashboard to manage everything you're storing in the cloud. Browsing and searching can now happen in one place.





3. A More Natural Siri

Through “on-device learning,” Siri can also suggest items that may be of interest to you. If you’ve been Googling flights to Madrid, it might suggest an article about Spain. Apple says the feature is entirely private and only stays on a user’s device.





4. Improved Navigation Features

Apple Maps has been improved and is adding floor plans of malls and airports, making it easier to find your favorite joints, in or out. Other features also include lane suggestion and 'Do Not Disturb While Driving'. The later keeps you focused on the road as your phone stays dark and keeps notifications silent while you drive.





5. Peer-to-Peer Payments

You can now send your friends money in an iMessage, though this feature is not immediately available. Here's how it works: Tap the button in iMessages to pull up a prompt for Apple Pay, which will allow you to send or request money, all without leaving the app. Validate with Touch ID (or Face ID) and you're all set.



Source NBC News