  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics IPAC chairman-elect, Peter Ameh reacts to Police invitation – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Newly-elected Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, a body of all political parties in Nigeria, Chief Ameh Peter, has said he will honour the invitation by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit over a petition written against him by some members of the organization. The …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O5jRvJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top