Newly-elected Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, a body of all political parties in Nigeria, Chief Ameh Peter, has said he will honour the invitation by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit over a petition written against him by some members of the organization. The …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O5jRvJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O5jRvJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]