  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro IPOB’s sit-at-home order: Police rate compliance in Anambra low – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Police Command in Anambra has described the rate of compliance with Friday’s sit-at-home order by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state as low.

The Spokesman for the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said in …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2xeM0Jn

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top