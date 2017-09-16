Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned against allowing tensions in the South East to rise. According to him, if care is not taken, the violence between the Nigerian army and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, could lead to another civil war. “Those who fought in the war in Biafra will not want to fight any other war,” he told NewsWeek “I have fought one war too many in Nigeria; I don’t want to see another.” He called for dialogue from all parties involved to solve the crisis.