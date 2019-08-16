JustForex Trading - Start Now

IPOB begins exhibition of Biafra genocide in London

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it has concluded arrangement for its London, United Kingdom, UK, Genocide Exhibition aimed at showcasing “the starvation and attacks visited on Biafrans during the Civil War.”

