Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the Muhammadu Buhari government over the show of force in the South East and South West concerning the crisis created by the agitation for the republic of Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. In a statement signed on his behalf by Reno Omokri, Jonathan said the Buhari government should note that Nigeria isn't under a dictatorship. Emboldened by Senate President Bukola Saraki's statement who said the military had no right to declare IPOB as a terror group, Jonathan said: "We want to advise the Buhari administration, which has announced plans to extend the military show of force to the South-South and the South-West through Operation Crocodile Smile, to tread with caution. “Nigeria is no longer under military rule. In a democracy, you separate the military from the police. The military is not meant to fight criminality within a nation because they are trained to fight a nation’s external enemies. “It is the police that are trained to fight crime internally. When the military starts doing the job of the police and starts fighting or doing what they call a ‘show of force’, the effect will not be to reduce crime. The effect will be to intimidate people.” He also slammed Information Minister Lai Mohammed for saying the agitation for Biafra was caused by PDP's loss of the 2015 election. “The insinuations in the press conference given by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday, accusing the opposition of sponsoring the IPOB and the fact that he mentioned that Nnamdi Kanu preached Nigerian unity during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan is another clear indication that the present administration has not left propaganda mode for proper agenda mode two and a half year into their tenure. “If the government, in which Lai Mohammed serves, knows which opposition members are sponsoring IPOB, then they should identify them, arrest them and then prosecute them.” Jonathan said Mohammed had no moral right to cast aspersions as the minister had once criticised him for declaring Boko Haram a terrorist group. He added, “It is our suspicion that Lai Mohammed is talking from history seeing as he criticized the Jonathan government for banning Boko Haram in a statement he released on June 10, 2013, even though the Jonathan government had gone through due process before proscribing that murderous sect. Perhaps Lai Mohammed thinks everybody is like him and those he represents.” He then told him to focus on his job instead of propaganda.