The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has raised alarm that the Federal Government is trying to kill Nnamdi Kanu in prison. DAILY POST reports that the group made the allegations via a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful. Parts of the statement read, “The judiciary that is supposed to serve as the beacon where justice prevails and the last hope of the common man has turned themselves into a mess and allowed themselves to be used to torment the country. “It is very unfortunate that the Nigeria judiciary and judicial commission could allo themselves to be instrumental to the humiliation of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally who committed no crime against humanity or Nigerian state. “Again, we are all aware that two courts of competent jurisdiction had granted unconditional release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “With the judgment from justice Binta Nyako on the 20th March 2017, it proved to the entire world that Nigeria government have no evidence to prove their case against our leader Nnamdi Kanu,” Powerful stated. Kanu is currently being held in Kuje prison.