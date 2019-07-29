Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB), has announced the establishment of Biafra Aid Foundation in the United States.
In a statement by Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Kanu said the organisation was set up to fast-track the restoration of Biafra....
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LMA9Mf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement by Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Kanu said the organisation was set up to fast-track the restoration of Biafra....
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LMA9Mf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]