Metro IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Loses Father

Nnamdi Kanu,Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) is bereaved again as he lost his beloved Father on Thursday October 31,2019 in Umuahia.

The Older Mr Kanu passed on at Federal Medical centre,in Umuahia,Abia state where he has been at the Intensive care unit for about two …



