Nnamdi Kanu,Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) is bereaved again as he lost his beloved Father on Thursday October 31,2019 in Umuahia.
The Older Mr Kanu passed on at Federal Medical centre,in Umuahia,Abia state where he has been at the Intensive care unit for about two …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2N6hA5h
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Older Mr Kanu passed on at Federal Medical centre,in Umuahia,Abia state where he has been at the Intensive care unit for about two …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2N6hA5h
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]