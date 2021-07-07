Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
IPOB: UK parliament to debate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation today - New Telegraph
The United Kingdom Parliament yesterday said it would commence a debate on the repatriation of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had last week revealed that Kanu was repatriated and...
www.newtelegraphng.com