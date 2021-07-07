  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro IPOB: UK parliament to debate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation today – New Telegraph


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

IPOB: UK parliament to debate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation today - New Telegraph

The United Kingdom Parliament yesterday said it would commence a debate on the repatriation of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had last week revealed that Kanu was repatriated and...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro After Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, police, Navy, Army, bomb IPOB base in southeast state – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
181
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Nnamdi Kanu Is Sick, Needs Urgent Medical Attention – Lawyer, Ejiofor – Politics Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
487
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro “Why I Jumped Bail, Escaped From Nigeria”” – IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu – Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
191
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro DSS Wants To Kill Nnamdi Kanu With A Poisonous Vaccine – IPOB – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
151
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Nnamdi Kanu’s days are numbered – Arewa youths ask Buhari to arrest IPOB leader - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
750
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top