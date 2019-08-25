JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics IPOB: You are uncivilised Igbo, President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga mocks Ekweremadu attackers – Vanguard News

#1
Dr. Sylvanus Olisanye Ebigwei (MON), a former Chairman, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, is President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Igbo think-tank group.

In this interview, Ebigwei speaks on the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of the Indigenous People …

sylvanus.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2L7BMBt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top