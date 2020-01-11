World Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airliner ‘unintentionally’ – Newtelegraph

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people onboard, according to state TV.

The statement came on Saturday morning with “human error” blamed for the downing of the plane. The responsible parties would be held accountable, the statement read on state …

