Metro Iran: US embassy issues security alert to citizens in Nigeria – Legit.ng

#1
Following the tension generated by the United States' airstrike which killed Iran's military commander, Qasem Soleimani, the US embassy in Nigeria has issued a security alert to Americans resident in the country.

In a statement posted on its website, the embassy advised American citizens in Nigeria...

trump.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2SVYK48

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top