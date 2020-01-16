World Iran: US threatens Britain, France, Germany – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The US has threatened Britain, France and Germany, vowing to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobile imports if they fail to formally accuse Iran of violating a 2015 nuclear deal, according to the Washington Post.

The three nations triggered a dispute mechanism under the nuclear …

trump news.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Rh092M

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top