World Iran warns it will destroy US Navy fleet with ONE missile amid fevered tensions – The Sun

#1
AN Iranian cleric yesterday warned the US its navy fleet could be "destroyed with one missile" as fevered tensions continue to rise between the two countries.

The US Navy and Air Force presence in the Gulf has been beefed up in recent days in response to intelligence alleging …



Read more via The Sun – http://bit.ly/2VjqZau

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top