Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran’s vice president for women and family affairs, has contracted the coronavirus, CBS reported Thursday, citing Iranian state media.
Ebtekar, who served as an English-language spokesperson for Iran during the 1979 hostage crisis after Iranian protesters seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, is reportedly exhibiting only mild symptoms and has not been hospitalized. Ebtekar is the fourth Iranian senior official to contract it.
