Iraq's parliament has voted to take reciprocal measures against US citizens on travel ban placed on the citizens and several predominantly Muslim countries by President Donald Trump. The majority vote was in favour of asking the government to retaliate by implementing visa restrictions on Americans visiting Iraq, a parliamentary official said on Monday. The vote follows Sunday's recommendation from the Baghdad's government's foreign affairs committee to take action. “Iraq is in the frontline of the war of terrorism... and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way,” the committee said in a statement. Iraq is among the seven countries affected by the executive order on immigration signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Friday. - Independent UK