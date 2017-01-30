Submit Post Advertise

World Iraq Votes To Retaliate Trump's Muslim Ban

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:16 PM. Views count: 77

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Iraq's parliament has voted to take reciprocal measures against US citizens on travel ban placed on the citizens and several predominantly Muslim countries by President Donald Trump.

    The majority vote was in favour of asking the government to retaliate by implementing visa restrictions on Americans visiting Iraq, a parliamentary official said on Monday.

    The vote follows Sunday's recommendation from the Baghdad's government's foreign affairs committee to take action.

    donald trump.jpe

    “Iraq is in the frontline of the war of terrorism... and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way,” the committee said in a statement.

    Iraq is among the seven countries affected by the executive order on immigration signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Friday.


    - Independent UK
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:16 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments