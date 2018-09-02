Police used teargas to disperse around 3,000 protesters who gathered on Sunday outside the provincial government headquarters in the southern oil hub of Basra, amid growing unrest in southern cities over poor public services and corruption.
Some protesters also set fire to tires outside the building and …
