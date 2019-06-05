Business Irish-owned company to seek $9bn award against Nigerian government – The Irish Times

#1
An Irish-owned company is due to ask the British courts to enforce a $9 billion (€8 billion) award against Nigeria’s government in a dispute over a gas processing plant that was never built.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), a UK-registered firm linked to Dublin-based Industrial Consultants …



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2Ipz2Oq

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top